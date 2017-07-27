Dana White Comments on the Brock Lesnar Vs. Jon Jones Rumor

During Wednesday’s UFC 214 press conference, UFC president Dana White was asked about Brock Lesnar’s rumored UFC return, and whether or not the current WWE star will take on Jon Jones upon his return.

“It’s crazy, I don’t even know where that thing came from,” White said. “First of all, I haven’t talked to Brock Lesnar. So, I don’t know if you [Jon Jones] have talked to Brock Lesnar because I haven’t talked to Brock Lesnar. He said ‘not recently.’ Me neither. So, yeah, I’m telling you right now that I have not talked to Brock Lesnar. It sounds like nobody believes me, but it’s true. I have not talked to Brock Lesnar, and according to Jon, he said he hasn’t either.”