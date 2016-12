Dana White On Brock Lesnar And CM Punk Fighting For UFC Again...

Dana White On Brock Lesnar And CM Punk Fighting For UFC Again (Video)

– UFC President Dana White recently spoke with TMZ Sports about Brock Lesnar and CM Punk’s futures with UFC.

White says he believes Lesnar’s career is winding down but he’s a freak of nature and anything could happen. Regarding CM Punk fighting for UFC again, White says they have not figured out his future.

As noted, Lesnar was suspended one year for his two failed drug tests related to the UFC 200 win over Mark Hunt.