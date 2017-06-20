Daniel Bryan Announces MITB Ladder Match For Next Week

– SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced a MITB Ladder Match for next Tuesday’s SmackDown. The match will feature Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Becky Lynch, Natalya and Charlotte Flair. The winner will be officially crowned the first-ever Ms. Money In the Bank.

Check out the current card for next week’s jam-packed Smackdown from San Diego:

* MITB Ladder Match featuring Charlotte, Tamina, Carmella, Becky Lynch and Natalya

* Lana vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi – Title Match

* Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn

* Zack Ryder & Mojo Rawley vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos