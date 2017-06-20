Daniel Bryan Announces MITB Ladder Match For Next Week

By
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
0

– SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced a MITB Ladder Match for next Tuesday’s SmackDown. The match will feature Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Becky Lynch, Natalya and Charlotte Flair. The winner will be officially crowned the first-ever Ms. Money In the Bank.

Check out the current card for next week’s jam-packed Smackdown from San Diego:

* MITB Ladder Match featuring Charlotte, Tamina, Carmella, Becky Lynch and Natalya

* Lana vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi – Title Match

* Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn

* Zack Ryder & Mojo Rawley vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Previous articleWWE SmackDown Live Results (06/20) – Money In The Bank Fallout, Daniel Bryan Returns!
Pro Wrestling Staff
http://www.prowrestling.com
Staff Writer for ProWrestling.com
SHARE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here