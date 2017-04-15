Daniel Bryan comments on anniversary of his last WWE match, Lana on going to SmackDown Live

– Daniel Bryan reflected on having his last WWE match two years ago (April 14th, 2015) on his Twitter account. Bryan, who had to retire from in-ring action due to his history of suffering multiple concussions, teamed up with John Cena against Cesaro and Tyson Kidd on an episode of SmackDown. Bryan has teased that he still wants to wrestle once his WWE contract expires, which has led to speculation that he will work on the indies or go back to ROH. Bryan and Kidd both commented on the bittersweet moment.

The the two year anniversary of my last @WWE match makes me sad but I couldn't be happier it was with @JohnCena, @WWECesaro and @TJWilson! https://t.co/AXfR0ICFsj — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) April 14, 2017

I'm happy I was in there, but not happy I have this distinction at all https://t.co/2w0CyLlLA4 — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) April 14, 2017

