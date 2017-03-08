Daniel Bryan Teases Return To The Ring In 2018

– During last night’s Talking Smack episode, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan teased at a possible in-ring return once his WWE contract expires, meaning sometime after 2018.

During last night’s Talking Smack segment, The Miz again poked fun at how Bryan can’t wrestle due to “his head.” Bryan then said the following “I can’t or they won’t let me? We’ll see in a year and a half, we’ll see what happens.”

Bryan has not wrestled since April 14th, 2015, check out the video below: