Daniel Bryan’s Reaction To The Women’s MITB Controversy

– SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan recently spoke with FOX Sports following last night’s WWE Money in the Bank Pay-Per-View, check out the highlights below:

Daniel Bryan gives his reaction to last night’s Women’s Ladder Match MITB controversy:

“I was disappointed. And I think if it were like the fifth women’s Money In The Bank match, right, I wouldn’t be so disappointed – because that’s a part of WWE, it’s a part of sports entertainment that stuff like that happens.

“But I think when you build something up as far as like ‘hey, this is this really important moment for women in WWE,’ and then a man is the one who climbs up to the top and grabs the briefcase… I think that that really rubs people the wrong way and it sends the wrong message.

“And I don’t have any way to gauge people’s response to that other than Twitter, which I think is not a very good metric. But it’s still one metric that we have, and so the Twitter response that I got when I was looking through it, from female fans, they didn’t like it at all. I hope we can fix the wrongs tomorrow.”