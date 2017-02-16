Darren Young Out Of Action For Six Months, “Glorious” Bobby Roode T-Shirt (Photo), More

Darren Young Out Of Action For Six Months, “Glorious” Bobby Roode T-Shirt...

– As noted, WWE Superstar Darren Young underwent surgery on February 9th in Birmingham, Alabama after suffering an elbow injury during a WWE Main Event taping in mid-January.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Young is expected to be out of action for around six months and will not be participating at WrestleMania 33.

– Seen below, WWE Shop is releasing a new “Glorious” t-shirt for WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode soon:

