Darren Young Out Of Action For Six Months, “Glorious” Bobby Roode T-Shirt (Photo), More
– As noted, WWE Superstar Darren Young underwent surgery on February 9th in Birmingham, Alabama after suffering an elbow injury during a WWE Main Event taping in mid-January.
According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Young is expected to be out of action for around six months and will not be participating at WrestleMania 33.
– Seen below, WWE Shop is releasing a new “Glorious” t-shirt for WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode soon:
This new @REALBobbyRoode tee is coming soon to #WWEShop. And it will be #Glorious! #WWE #NXT #BobbyRoode pic.twitter.com/tsbBwcy43d
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) February 16, 2017
Jimmy Hart reveals how he became known as “The Mouth of the South”