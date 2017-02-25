DDP Reflects On His WWE HOF Induction, The Influence Of Dusty Rhodes & Jake Roberts, More

– Diamond Dallas Page spoke with ESPN about a wide variety of topics including his upcoming Hall of Fame Induction, check out the highlights below:

On finally getting the call about his WWE Hall of Fame induction:

“He [Triple H] was down there with me at the Power Plant; he was Terra Rizin down in WCW. We rode together, we hung together. He’s talking about, ‘I never thought you could do it. This guy was like 35 and a half. What were you thinking? But you did it.’ He put me over to such a degree that I said, ‘Hey, wait a minute. Is it that call?’ I started getting choked up and I couldn’t even talk.”

On the influence of Dusty Rhodes and Jake “The Snake” Roberts:

“I always say that without Dusty Rhodes, there is no Diamond Dallas Page. But without Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts, there’s no three-time world champion, and there’s no Hall of Fame.”

On being the underdog:

“How could I not be the underdog, starting at 35 and a half and going from a manager and a fourth-string color commentator to being a wrestler? I got my a– kicked. A lot. But I learned from all of the mistakes that I made.”