Dean Ambrose Comments On A Possible Shield Reunion, Praises American Alpha

Dean Ambrose recently spoke with SportsKeeda about various topics. During the interview, he was asked about who he would like to wrestle. He noted that he has watched a lot of Superstars who are on the SmackDown roster and he really likes to watch American Alpha. He noted that they’re good and only going to get better. He said that they’re hitting on all cylinders right now and they have such a good and fun style to watch. He noted that they are the best examples of two guys who are a tag team and maybe he’ll team up with them in the future. He would like to explore what he can do with those guys.

When asked about a Shield reunion in the future, he said that you never know. He noted he doesn’t think anybody’s thinking about it right now and that you have to give me a “why” before he will tell you if it’s a good idea. “So I’ll just give you a ‘never say never’. Who knows.”

You can read the entire interview here.