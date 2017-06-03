Dean Ambrose On SmackDown Live: “Most Fun Run Of My Career”

– Dean Ambrose was a guest on Talk Is Jericho and discussed a variety of topics including his latest SmackDown run being the best of his career, check out the highlight below:

On his latest SmackDown Live run being the best of his professional wrestling career:

“I was pretty happy with what we were able to do on SmackDown. It was one of the best, most fun runs of my career because it was essentially a new show. It went live on Tuesdays, so it was a new show even though it’s still SmackDown, it’s a new thing, and it was live, and it was kind of a new roster. So we started doing house shows on Monday and we built it. We literally saw the houses rise every night. Yeah, so we kind of built it into something that was cool and everybody over there took an ownership over it. I know I did. I was like, ‘yeah, blue team. Cool.’ Move on to the next chapter of the book. It was a good run.”