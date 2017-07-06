DeAngelo Williams On Slammiversary, Possibly Wrestling Again, More

Free Agent NFL running back DeAngelo Williams was a guest on Adam Schefter’s Know Them From Adam Show on Wednesda, check out the highlights below:

“No, it was a one shot deal,” said Williams. “I tell you exactly how – like a lot of things that I do — if not all the things that I do has a meaning to it. I don’t do it just because the opportunity came.”

“But me and Josh Mathews are friends — he’s a color commentator — so he actually got in the ring for the first time as well with this card Slammiversary,” Williams said. “However, we’ve been friends – he was with the WWE for a long time — and he was a commentator there as well.”

“I want to wrestle. This is bigger than me,” Williams told Mathews in the second phone call. “I respect the sport too much to just go in there and not perform like a wrestler. So I went up to Canada for three days and came back and that was the product you got, outside of the botched table jump.”

“Well it wasn’t my face that hit the mat,” Williams explained. “I kind of protected my face with my hands, my arms. You couldn’t see that part.”

“What happened is in practice when I was coming off, I didn’t have the adrenaline going so I didn’t get that high, it was easy,” said Williams. “When I got in the ring and the crowd was cheering and my adrenaline was pumping I got super high and I was up there forever. And I’m like, this is not how I practiced it. And when I came down I overshot it a little bit and when I overshot it, my back took the most of the force. But the table gave a little bit.”

“It goes to show the tables are real. The bumps and the bruises and the injuries wrestlers sustain are real,” said Williams. “There’s nothing fake about that. You kind of play with some of the things but for the most part —- getting body slammed — there’s no faking that.”