Details on Brock Lesnar’s Current WWE Contract

Brock Lesnar’s current WWE deal, which he signed prior to WrestleMania 32, will expire immediately following next year’s WrestleMania in New Orleans. But, that doesn’t necessarily mean that he’ll be leaving the company next spring.

It appears that Lesnar, who officially retired from the UFC after he was suspended for failing a drug test, isn’t planning on returning to mixed martial arts. Of course, he did say that he wasn’t going to return to fighting prior to WrestleMania 31, but one year later, he changed his mind, and accepted a fight with Mark Hunt at UFC 200.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lesnar has no reason to not re-sign with WWE. He’s making great money, and he has a part-time schedule.

Lesnar’s one-year suspension will come to an end this month, which means that he’ll be free and clear to fight if he chooses to do so when his current WWE contract comes to an end, so he could very well change his mind again, and decide to go chase another UFC Heavyweight Championship run.