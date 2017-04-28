Details On Cause Of Death For Jim Ross’ Wife Revealed

– TMZ Sports released the official cause of death for Jan Ross, late-wife of WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross.

According to the celebrity-gossip website, the wife of the beloved longtime wrestling announcer was a traumatic brain injury.

While the official cause of death has been released, it’s worth mentioning that the Oklahoma Office of Chief Medical Examiner told TMZ Sports that a toxicology report is still pending. Additionally, the death has been ruled an accident, although the case is still under investigation.