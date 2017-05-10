Details On Hurley’s Tavern Wrestling Legends Meet and Greet

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling’s sent out the following:

Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling’s: Hurley’s Tavern Wrestling Legends Meet and Greet – The event coming to Hurley’s Tavern in Richmond, Virginia on Saturday May 20, 2017

A “Pro Wrestling Convention” scheduled for the Richmond Convention Center featuring legendary “old school pro wrestling icons” was cancelled out of nowhere after months of planning. Since the announcement of the cancellation I have been able to salvage what was supposed to be a great day for wrestling fans and for the convention vendors by securing a location to accommodate those who were saddened by the cancellation.

Thank you to everyone for the kind words and for the outpouring of support as we attempt to make what was to be a great weekend of wrestling…one we never forget. Our event is scheduled from 11am-4pm at Hurley’s Tavern located at 4028 Cox Road Suite J Glen Allen, VA 23060. Joining “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson on 5/20/17 will be:

* Former WCW Champion and WWE Hall of Famer: Ron Simmons

* ECW Original & Former ECW World Champion: “The Franchise” Shane Douglas

* Former WWE Superstar and WWE Divas Champion: Jillian Hall.

* TNA Head Official Earl Hebner and former WWE Referee, Dave Hebner

* Former WWWF, NWA and WCW Ring Announcer, Gary Michael Cappetta

* ROH Star, “The Pain Train” Preston Quinn