Details On John Cena’s New Tapout Men’s Body Spray

WWE® Superstar John Cena Introduces New Tapout Men’s Body Sprays

High-Performance Body Sprays to Bring Out the Unstoppable You

NEW YORK, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Tapout Body Sprays, a new line of six high-performance scents, is the latest launch for the premier fitness brand Tapout®. The Tapout Body Sprays Collection are now available at Walmart stores and inspires every individual to push the boundaries and ignite the strength needed to break through barriers.

As a brand ambassador for Tapout Body Sprays, WWE Superstar John Cena will appear in an action-packed ad campaign and bring to life what the brand represents – discipline, determination and motivation – through exclusive digital content on WWE and Tapout channels, event sponsorships, as well as TV and in-store advertisements. The six performance body sprays come in a diverse range of scents from refreshing and crisp to spicy and musk – including Defy, Victory, Fuel, Focus, Core, and Control. Easy-to-use and high-quality, they are suitable for any occasion for men of all ages.

“Motivation, discipline and determination are three values at the core of everything I do on both a personal and professional level,” said Cena. “Whether it’s after a workout, or before an event, Tapout Body Sprays are a great addition to my every day routine.”

Cena is an actor, producer, host, entrepreneur and WWE Superstar. In addition to his work in the community, he is a powerhouse on social media with more than 43 million Facebook fans, making him the most popular active U.S. athlete on Facebook. He is also one of the most followed athletes on Twitter and Instagram with 9 and 6 million followers respectively. Cena devotes much of his time working on behalf of numerous charitable causes. He is Make-A-Wish’s most requested wish granter of all time and the only celebrity to grant 500 wishes. He is also committed to Susan G. Komen and has helped raise more than $2 million for breast cancer research and awareness. Cena is a longtime supporter of the U.S. military, recently recognized by USO Metro as the recipient of their 2016 Legacy of Achievement Award. He also starred in Ad Council’s 2016 Love Has No Labels campaign, ‘We Are America’ to further the message of acceptance and love for all communities across the United States.

“Tapout Body Sprays put you directly in the moment of action, drive you to defy the odds and step up your game,” said Nelson Miranda, Vice President of Marketing, Global Fragrance at Elizabeth Arden. “As a man who exemplifies passion, confidence and motivation, John Cena is the ideal partner for Tapout Body Sprays. He knows what it takes to keep pushing forward no matter the obstacle.”

“We are excited to launch Tapout into the personal care space,” notes Natasha Fishman, EVP of Marketing at Authentic Brands Group, who, in partnership with WWE, owns the Tapout brand. “Extending the brand into body sprays is a great next step for Tapout as it directly correlates to its brand essence which is to inspire the athlete in every individual.”

Tapout Body Sprays are launching at WalMart stores and walmart.com in late May 2017 ($7.98).

Tapout and the Tapout Logo are trademarks of Tapout, LLC and used under license.

