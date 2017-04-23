Details on John Cena’s WM 33 Proposal

Sportskeeda has released a report on how John Cena’s marriage proposal to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 caused a drastic change of the original plans for the event. The original plan for the event was a match between John Cena and The Undertaker. However, that plan was scrapped in favor of Bella and Cena vs. The Miz and Maryse. Instead, The Undertaker faced Roman Reigns. According to the report, the plan for Cena’s proposal to Bella at the event was Kevin Dunn’s idea.

Dunn pitched the proposal idea to Vince McMahon, and then he spent several weeks pitching the idea to Cena. The report claims that Cena was initially not a fan of the idea. After Cena agreed, he had briefly held the WWE world title and dropped it to Bray Wyatt at Elimination Chamber. The report goes on to state that the initial Royal Rumble plans were for Styles to drop the title to The Undertaker, who would then lose it back to Styles at Elimination Chamber after Cena would eliminate him in the match. That would’ve been the setup for their planned WrestleMania 33 bout. As for The Miz, the original plan was that Shinsuke Nakamura would’ve debuted as Daniel Bryan’s surprise challenger for the Intercontinental title against The Miz. Nakamura instead debuted later after WrestleMania on Smackdown.