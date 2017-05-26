More Details on Mae Young Classic Women’s Tournament

WWE would like to have a strong female presence for next month’s Mae Young Classic. The 32-women tournament will be taped on July 13th and 14th. Jim Ross has already been announced as the lead male announcer, and it’s expected for two female announcers to join him. WWE Hall of Famer Lita is rumored to be part of the team and she could be joined by either Renee Young, Charly Caruso or Beth Phoenix.

There are also discussions of using female referees for the tournament. WWE signed Kennadi Brink as a referee last week, so it’s expected for her to be used as one of the officials.