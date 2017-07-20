Details On New WWE Tap Mania Game, Official Trailer (Video)

– Check out the following newly released trailer for WWE Tap Mania mobile card battle game by Sega and The Tap Lab. Tap Mania is available to download for free with in-app purchases on the App Store for iPhone and iPad and Google Play Store for Android devices.

They sent us the following press release:

“In WWE Tap Mania, the action is immediate as players can get right into the ring; tapping to unleash signature moves on opponents, and collecting Superstar cards in order to assemble the ultimate team and take down the competition. Superstars can be leveled up to increase power and characters can be customized, allowing players to create signature moves that fit their own personal playstyle.

Included in the action are Legends and Superstars such as The Rock, John Cena, Triple H, Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks and The Miz, with play-by-play commentary by WWE announcers Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

#UnleashTheMania! Battle the best, build your team, and take on the world to top Leaderboards and become a WWE Champion today! Download WWE Tap Mania now from the App Store for iPhone and iPad and Google Play Store for Android devices.”