Details on Next Week’s Major Superstar Shakeup

As announced on WWE RAW last night by Vince McMahon, there will be a major Superstar “shake-up” next week to the RAW and Smackdown brands. Sources say this shake-up will not be a draft, but rather a series of trades between newly appointed RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and Smackdown GM Daniel Bryan.

WWE.com posted a statement about next week’s Superstar shake-up:

The WWE Chairman will be granting both sides an opportunity to make trades, deals and other moves that they feel fit, according to WWE.com sources. There are many potential maneuvers that the WWE Universe will surely be buzzing over. Could we see recently engaged SmackDown stars John Cena & Nikki Bella on separate brands as a result of the shake-up? What about a monster like Braun Strowman causing havoc on the SmackDown LIVE roster instead of Raw? The possibilities are endless.