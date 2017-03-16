Details On Rusev’s Injury, How Long He Will be Sidelined

– As noted, Rusev recently underwent shoulder surgery and will be sidelined for approximately two months.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rusev worked through the injury previously but reportedly could not go any longer, and will unfortunately miss WrestleMania 33, the biggest payday for WWE Superstars.

This could explain why Rusev he was destroyed early at Fastlane by Big Show and why his program with Jinder Mahal was broken off quickly without much of a storyline or feud.