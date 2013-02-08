Details on WWE’s Return to South Africa and More

– WWE will return to South Africa this summer from July 30th through August 2nd. Tickets go on sale February 25th and stars advertised include Alberto Del Rio, Big Show, Sheamus, Randy Orton, Damien Sandow, Cody Rhodes and Justin Gabriel. Here are the dates:

* 7/30 at the GrandWest Arena in Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa

* 7/31 at the GrandWest Arena in Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa

* 8/1 at the Westridge Stadium in Durban, Kwa-Zulu Natal, South Africa

* 8/2 at the Coca-Cola Dome in Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa

* 8/2 at the Coca-Cola Dome in Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa

The Rock’s Future with the WWE Title + Busty Lingerie Pics of Aksana!