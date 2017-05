In a rare occasion WWE intentionally ran an angle involving blood at Payback with Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns. The PPV ended with Reigns laid out in the middle of the ring and coughing up blood. This was pre-planned to get the match over. In past instances with Brock Lesnar busting people open, those were done the “hard way” without the use of a blade or blood capsules.

