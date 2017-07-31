Details On Signing Dates For Chris Jericho’s Next Book

– Below are book signing dates for Chris Jericho’s next book ‘No Is a Four-Letter Word: How I Failed Spelling but Succeeded in Life.’ The book will be released on August 29th.

Check out the synopsis below:

Three-time New York Times bestselling author and six-time WWE champion Chris Jericho shares 20 of his most valuable lessons for achieving your goals and living the life you want, jam-packed with fantastic stories and the classic off-the-wall, laugh-out-loud Jericho references he’s famous for, with a foreword by Paul Stanley.

Chris Jericho has known what he wanted out of life since he was a teenager: to be a pro wrestler and to be in a rock ‘n’ roll band. Most of his high school friends felt that he lacked the tools necessary to get into either, but Chris believed in himself. With the wise words of Master Yoda echoing through his head (“Do or do not. There is no try.”), he made it happen. As a result, Chris has spent a lifetime doing instead of merely trying, managing to achieve his dreams while learning dozens of invaluable lessons along the way.

No Is a Four-Letter Word distills more than two decades of showbiz wisdom and advice into twenty easy-to-carry chapters. From developing a strong work ethic thanks to WWE chairman Vince McMahon, remembering to always look like a star from Gene Simmons of KISS, learning to let it go when the America’s Funniest Home Videos hosting gig goes to his rival, adopting a sense of perpetual reinvention from the late David Bowie, making sure to sell himself like his NHL-legend father Ted Irvine taught him, or going the extra mile to meet Keith Richards (with an assist from Jimmy Fallon), Chris has learned countless lessons during his decades-long career. Now, in the hopes that those same principles might help and inspire his legions of fans, Chris has decided to share them while recounting the fantastic and hilarious stories that led to the birth of these rules. The result is a fun, entertaining, practical, and inspiring book from the man with many scarves but only one drive: to be the best. After reading No Is a Four-Letter Word, you’ll discover that you might have what it takes to succeed as well…you just need to get out there and do it. That’s what Jericho would do.

* August 29th: Barnes & Noble on Warren St. in New York City, 5pm

* August 30th: Bookends on East Ridgewood Ave in Ridgewood, NJ, 6pm

* August 31st: Barnes & Noble on North Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa, 7pm

* September 1st: Barnes & Noble on East Colonial Drive in Orlando, 7pm

* September 6th: Barnes & Noble on Grove Drive in Los Angeles, 7pm