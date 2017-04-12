Details on Strowman’s Ambulance Flip; Is It Possible?

– Bruan Strowman’s ambulance flip from this past Monday’s RAW has been seen by almost five million users on YouTube. Fans have pointed out at the 4:12 mark of the video, you can see Reigns shadow and feet escaping as the ambulance is being lifted by Strowman.

– Fitness website Barbend weigh in on Strowman lifting the ambulance and said it’s not humanly possible to lift as the average ambulance weighs 10,000 to 14,000 pounds. Michael Gill, a retired professional strongman, said, “There is no way a human could flip an ambulance. The amount of force necessary could be calculated by a physicist, but it would be crazy. Given the fact that most of them are also designed to not flip on their side during high speed driving would also make it a more daunting task.”