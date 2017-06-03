Details On WWE’s “Ladder Match: Reaching for Glory” Collection

– WWE Network posted the following full content listing for the “Ladder Match: Reaching for Glory” WWE Network Collection.

Stampede Wrestling 07/27/1979 – Paving the Way

In one of the earliest Ladder Matches in history, a young Jake Roberts takes on Big Daddy Ritter.

Great American Bash 1987 – The Stakes are Raised

Dusty Rhodes and Tully Blanchard battle for a large sum of money in the first ever Barbed Wire Ladder Match.

WWE 07/21/1992 – A First for WWE

The first Ladder Match to take place in a WWE ring saw Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart reaching for the coveted Intercontinental Championship.

WrestleMania X – The Bar is Set

The bar is raised for all Ladder Matches to come when Razor Ramon and Shawn Michaels battle for the Intercontinental Title.

Souled Out 1997 – Beyond Black and White

At the New World Order’s first pay-per-view event, Syxx defends the United States Championship against Eddie Guerrero.

ECW’s House Party 1998 – A Stairway to Hell

In a Ladder Match aptly titled the ‘Stairway to Hell’, Sabu goes one-on-one with The Sandman.

SummerSlam 1998 – Two Leaders, One Championship

The rivalry between DX and The Nation comes to an end when The Rock and Triple H battle for the Intercontinental Title.

Raw 02/15/1999 – A Bitter Rivalry Ends

After months of trading the WWE Championship back and forth, The Rock and Mankind’s rivalry ends in a Ladder Match for the gold.

No Mercy 1999 – The Terri Invitational

Edge and Christian face the New Brood, Jeff and Matt Hardy, for a monetary reward and the managerial services of Terri.

WrestleMania 2000 – Triangle Ladder Match

In a battle that would become the genesis of TLC, three legendary tag teams compete for gold in a Triangle Ladder Match.

Starrcade 2000 – For a Cruiserweight Contract

Evan Karagias and Jamie Knoble face The Jung Dragons and 3 Count in this Ladder Match for a Cruiserweight Title contract.

Raw 07/01/2002 – Earning Respect

The incredible tenacity of Jeff Hardy earns him some respect when he challenges The Undertaker for the WWE Undisputed Title.

Judgment Day 2003 – The Substitute

Eddie Guerrero enlists Tajiri to fill in for Chavo Guerrero in challenging Team Angle for the WWE Tag Team Titles.

ECW 08/16/2006 – Reunited in Opposition

The former tag team duo of Rob Van Dam and Sabu meet on opposite sides of the ring in a Ladder Match for a shot at the ECW Championship.

ECW 10/24/2006 – The Whole Dam Big Show

Rob Van Dam tries to earn a contract for Big Show’s ECW Championship by taking on The World’s Largest Athlete in a Ladder Match.

Armageddon 2006 – The Gift That Keeps On Giving

Teddy Long gives the WWE Universe a special gift by turning an ordinary Tag Team Match into an unforgettable Ladder Match.

OVW 12/23/2006 – Phoenix Rises

Long before the Women’s Revolution, Beth Phoenix and Katie Lea defied convention in this epic Ladder Match for the OVW Women’s Championship.

One Night Stand 2007 – A Proving Ground

The World’s Greatest Tag Team try climbing back to the top by challenging The Hardy Boyz for the WWE Tag Team Titles.

Raw 12/10/2007 – Going Xtreme and Staying Cool

On the 15th Anniversary of Monday NightRAW, Jeff Hardy defends the Intercontinental Title in a Ladder Match against Carlito.

No Mercy 2008 – HBK Shows Y2J No Mercy

Chris Jericho’s reign as World Heavyweight Champion is threatened by Shawn Michaels in this Ladder Match for the gold.

Extreme Rules 2009 – To Rise and Fall

Jeff Hardy’s rise to glory in a Ladder Match against Edge for the World Title is followed by an unexpected fall.

TLC 2010 – Three for All

Kofi Kingston and Jack Swagger challenge Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship in this memorable bout.

TLC 2012 – You Can’t See The Show-Off

Dolph Ziggler defends his Money in the Bank contract for a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship against John Cena.

NXT Arrival (2014) – NXT Arrives!

Adrian Neville and Bo Dallas let the WWE Universe know that NXT is taking over in this Ladder Match for the NXT Championship.

TLC 2014 – Triumph and Desolation

Luke Harper puts his unlikely reign as Intercontinental Champion at risk against Dolph Ziggler in a Ladder Match for the gold.

WrestleMania 31 – A Movement is Reborn

When seven WWE Superstars look to climb the ladder for the Intercontinental Championship, one man reignites a movement.

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn (2015) – The Prize Fighter and The Demon

In one of the most exciting Ladder Matches ever, Finn Balor challenges Kevin Owens for the NXT Championship.

TLC 2015 – Reaching for the Power

The New Day puts the WWE Tag Team Titles on the line in a Triple Threat Ladder Match against The Usos and the Lucha Dragons.

WrestleMania 32 – An Unexpected Triumph

A beloved and underrated Superstar finally attains a WrestleMania moment in this Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Title.

WrestleMania 33 – The Return of Xtreme

The Hardy Boyz return to The Grandest Stage of Them All to compete for the RAW Tag Team Titles in a Fatal 4-Way Ladder Match.