Details On WWE’s “Ladder Match: Reaching for Glory” Collection

– WWE Network posted the following full content listing for the “Ladder Match: Reaching for Glory” WWE Network Collection.
Stampede Wrestling 07/27/1979 – Paving the Way
In one of the earliest Ladder Matches in history, a young Jake Roberts takes on Big Daddy Ritter.
Great American Bash 1987 – The Stakes are Raised
Dusty Rhodes and Tully Blanchard battle for a large sum of money in the first ever Barbed Wire Ladder Match.
WWE 07/21/1992 – A First for WWE
The first Ladder Match to take place in a WWE ring saw Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart reaching for the coveted Intercontinental Championship.
WrestleMania X – The Bar is Set
The bar is raised for all Ladder Matches to come when Razor Ramon and Shawn Michaels battle for the Intercontinental Title.
Souled Out 1997 – Beyond Black and White
At the New World Order’s first pay-per-view event, Syxx defends the United States Championship against Eddie Guerrero.
ECW’s House Party 1998 – A Stairway to Hell
In a Ladder Match aptly titled the ‘Stairway to Hell’, Sabu goes one-on-one with The Sandman.
SummerSlam 1998 – Two Leaders, One Championship
The rivalry between DX and The Nation comes to an end when The Rock and Triple H battle for the Intercontinental Title.
Raw 02/15/1999 – A Bitter Rivalry Ends
After months of trading the WWE Championship back and forth, The Rock and Mankind’s rivalry ends in a Ladder Match for the gold.
No Mercy 1999 – The Terri Invitational
Edge and Christian face the New Brood, Jeff and Matt Hardy, for a monetary reward and the managerial services of Terri.
WrestleMania 2000 – Triangle Ladder Match
In a battle that would become the genesis of TLC, three legendary tag teams compete for gold in a Triangle Ladder Match.
Starrcade 2000 – For a Cruiserweight Contract
Evan Karagias and Jamie Knoble face The Jung Dragons and 3 Count in this Ladder Match for a Cruiserweight Title contract.
Raw 07/01/2002 – Earning Respect
The incredible tenacity of Jeff Hardy earns him some respect when he challenges The Undertaker for the WWE Undisputed Title.
Judgment Day 2003 – The Substitute
Eddie Guerrero enlists Tajiri to fill in for Chavo Guerrero in challenging Team Angle for the WWE Tag Team Titles.
ECW 08/16/2006 – Reunited in Opposition
The former tag team duo of Rob Van Dam and Sabu meet on opposite sides of the ring in a Ladder Match for a shot at the ECW Championship.
ECW 10/24/2006 – The Whole Dam Big Show
Rob Van Dam tries to earn a contract for Big Show’s ECW Championship by taking on The World’s Largest Athlete in a Ladder Match.
Armageddon 2006 – The Gift That Keeps On Giving
Teddy Long gives the WWE Universe a special gift by turning an ordinary Tag Team Match into an unforgettable Ladder Match.
OVW 12/23/2006 – Phoenix Rises
Long before the Women’s Revolution, Beth Phoenix and Katie Lea defied convention in this epic Ladder Match for the OVW Women’s Championship.
One Night Stand 2007 – A Proving Ground
The World’s Greatest Tag Team try climbing back to the top by challenging The Hardy Boyz for the WWE Tag Team Titles.
Raw 12/10/2007 – Going Xtreme and Staying Cool
On the 15th Anniversary of Monday NightRAW, Jeff Hardy defends the Intercontinental Title in a Ladder Match against Carlito.
No Mercy 2008 – HBK Shows Y2J No Mercy
Chris Jericho’s reign as World Heavyweight Champion is threatened by Shawn Michaels in this Ladder Match for the gold.
Extreme Rules 2009 – To Rise and Fall
Jeff Hardy’s rise to glory in a Ladder Match against Edge for the World Title is followed by an unexpected fall.
TLC 2010 – Three for All
Kofi Kingston and Jack Swagger challenge Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship in this memorable bout.
TLC 2012 – You Can’t See The Show-Off
Dolph Ziggler defends his Money in the Bank contract for a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship against John Cena.
NXT Arrival (2014) – NXT Arrives!
Adrian Neville and Bo Dallas let the WWE Universe know that NXT is taking over in this Ladder Match for the NXT Championship.
TLC 2014 – Triumph and Desolation
Luke Harper puts his unlikely reign as Intercontinental Champion at risk against Dolph Ziggler in a Ladder Match for the gold.
WrestleMania 31 – A Movement is Reborn
When seven WWE Superstars look to climb the ladder for the Intercontinental Championship, one man reignites a movement.
NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn (2015) – The Prize Fighter and The Demon
In one of the most exciting Ladder Matches ever, Finn Balor challenges Kevin Owens for the NXT Championship.
TLC 2015 – Reaching for the Power
The New Day puts the WWE Tag Team Titles on the line in a Triple Threat Ladder Match against The Usos and the Lucha Dragons.
WrestleMania 32 – An Unexpected Triumph
A beloved and underrated Superstar finally attains a WrestleMania moment in this Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Title.
WrestleMania 33 – The Return of Xtreme
The Hardy Boyz return to The Grandest Stage of Them All to compete for the RAW Tag Team Titles in a Fatal 4-Way Ladder Match.