WWE originally planned for WrestleMania 33 to feature 14 matches, however Dave Meltzer reports that WWE nixed one match for the event. A six-man Cruiserweight match was initially scheduled for WrestleMania and officials told the Cruiserweights they would be on the card, only to be told later that they weren’t.

WWE has 18 Cruiserweights and only two appeared on the card, with Neville defending his Cruiserweight title against Austin Aries in the opening match.