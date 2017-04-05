Diamond Dallas Page Loses His Cool, Drops “F-Bombs” In ESPN Radio Interview

– WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently appeared as a guest on ESPN’s “The Dan Le Batard Show” when he completely lost his cool, dropped multiple “F-bombs” before the interview segment was cut short.

When Dan Le Batard repeatedly joked about him ripping Scott Steiner’s eye out in a backstage brawl, Page then responded with the following comments:

“Hey monkey, monkey, yo monkey,” started Page as soon as the topic came up. “Who the hell do you think you’re talking to,” he questioned.

“Monkey, who the hell do you think you’re talking to,” said Page. “I’m Positively Page! You think I’m going to flame your garbage? Assh*le! F*ck you!”

Le Batard later said he thought Page was legitimately mad as opposed to playing a wrestling character.

