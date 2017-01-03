Diamond Dallas Page Revealed For 2017 WWE Hall Of Fame

– Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Diamond Dallas Page is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, according to PWInsider Elite.

DDP is one of the most-respected names in the business, his DDP Yoga has help troubled stars WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall and Jake “The Snake” Roberts. Page has helped numerous other wrestlers, including Mick Foley and Vader.

The 2017 Hall of Fame ceremony takes place on Saturday, April 1st from the Amway Center in Orlando during WrestleMania 33 weekend.