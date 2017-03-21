Diamond Dallas Page Threatens Paige’s Sex Tape Leaker (Video)

– TMZ Sports recently caught up with 2017 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Diamond Dallas Page, he asked about Paige being hacked and what he would do to the person who leaked her private photos and videos.

“I’d like to b-tch slap him in front of everybody,” Page admitted with a laugh. “I just want it to go away because she’s a good lady. She’s amazing.”

“Charlotte Flair, I mean, if that ain’t her daddy’s daughter, she’s unbelievable,” Page said. “I love all the girls, Sasha, Becky and Paige. I was really bummed out when [Paige] hurt her neck like that, so hopefully she’ll be back… it is what it is brotha, I think women’s wrestling is super solid.”

