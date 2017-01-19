Did WWE SmackDown’s Steel Cage Main Event Increase Viewership?

– According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s WWE SmackDown episode featuring Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss in a steel cage main event, drew 2.652 million viewers.

This number is up 4.7% from last week’s 2.533 million viewers.

SmackDown was #10 for the night on cable in viewership, behind Curse of Oak Island, Fixer Upper, The Haves & Have Nots, The O’Reilly Factor, Tucker Carlson, Special Report, Hannity, The Five and The First 100 Days.

SmackDown was #1 in the 18-49 demographic.