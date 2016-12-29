Did You Know?
- Eddie Guerrero used the Frog Splash as a tribute to his former tag partner: the late, great “Love Machine” Art Barr. The two wrestled as hated rudos (bad guys) in Mexico, with Barr as the arrogant American and Guerrero as the rebelling son of one of the great founding families of lucha libre.
- According to writer/director John Carpenter, Roddy Piper ad-libbed his famous “kick ass and chew bubble-gum” line in the 1988 cult classic movie, They Live. Piper also choreographed the iconic fight scene between Nada (Piper) and Frank (Keith David). The fight was only supposed to last twenty seconds, but Carpenter was so impressed with their work, he kept the entire five minute fight scene. South Park paid homage to it in the episode “Cripple Fight”, which saw Jimmy and Timmy – the two featured handicapped characters of the show – in a blow-for-blow reenactment of the full fight scene from the movie.
- Until his controversial win over Hulk Hogan and subsequent infamous 45 second title reign in which he “sold” the WWF Title to “Million Dollar Man” Ted Dibiase, André the Giant never held a singles title. Don’t feel bad for André – he was often paid more than the champion of the territories he wrestled for, and often placed in the main event above them.
- Chris Adams not only played a pivotal role in training Scott Hall and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, but he is the unheralded innovator of the Super Kick – which he called the Thrust Kick. Adams also ‘just went with it’ when Jake Roberts tripped while applying a front headlock, earning the accidental honor of being the first person to take the now-iconic DDT.
- Much of Ric Flair’s character is taken from and inspired by Buddy Rogers. Rogers innovated the Figure Four and carried himself with much the same bravado – down to the bleach blonde hair and shimmering entrance attire. Rogers was wrestling’s quintessential antagonist during its breakout onto television during the 1950s and 1960s in America.