Did You Know?

In April of 1976, the legendary Bruno Sammartino suffered a broken neck at the hands of Stan “The Lariat” Hansen in a cage match for the WWWF Title in Madison Square Garden. While Hansen is most remembered for his amazing career in Japan, Sammartino fans will remember it was Bruno who returned in an astonishing five months to regain his WWWF Title in a rematch against The Bad Man from Borger, Texas.

The movie Nacho Libre is loosely based on the real life, friar-turned-luchadore to provide for the children of his orphanage: Reverend Sergio Gutierrez Benitez, also known by his alter ego, Fray Tormenta. “Get that corn oughtta mah face!”

Musical group The Mountain Goats won critical acclaim in 2015 with their pro wrestling-themed album, Beat the Champ. The album features songs about Bruiser Brody, Chavo Guerrero (Sr.), heel turns, and foreign objects – all things wrestling fans can get behind. Give it a listen here!

Goldberg racked up an amazing (and completely ridiculous) 173 wins before being beaten by Kevin Nash in the infamous “cattle prod” match at Starrcade ’98. The Streak held for an unbelievable fifteen months when it finally ended in a collective “Wha-huh?” at the last ppv of the year – the second head-scratching ending and overall disappointing Starrcade in a row.



Before his premature death in 2011, “Sweet and Sour” Larry Sweeney held the ICW-ICWA Texarkana Television Title 27 times. The title had a similar 24-hour rule like the WWF Hardcore title which “The Golden Palomino” utilized to become the most decorated title holder over a six year span.