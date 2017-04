– What fans didn’t see on WWE Smackdown Live last night was a dark match between Mojo Rawley and Aiden English, prior to the show airing on TV. Rawley defeated English.

– Shinsuke Nakamura faced Dolph Ziggler in a dark match main event after last night’s WWE 205 Live in Des Moines, Iowa. Nakamura defeated Ziggler with the Kinshasa.