Dixie Carter Appearing on Tonight’s Raw?

On Sunday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about Kurt Angle’s upcoming big reveal, and whether or not it’ll end up being former TNA/Impact Wrestling president Dixie Carter.

“It could be Dixie Carter. I don’t know, we’ll see. Nothing’s out of the question.”

According to Cageside Seats, Dixie Carter will not appear on tonight’s Raw, which means that the big reveal will more than likely end up being Stephanie McMahon. Rumor has it that Angle will return to the ring at SummerSlam, where he’ll wrestle Triple H, and that angle could very well start tonight.