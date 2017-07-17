Dixie Carter Appearing on Tonight’s Raw?

On Sunday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about Kurt Angle’s upcoming big reveal, and whether or not it’ll end up being former TNA/Impact Wrestling president Dixie Carter.
“It could be Dixie Carter. I don’t know, we’ll see. Nothing’s out of the question.”
According to Cageside Seats, Dixie Carter will not appear on tonight’s Raw, which means that the big reveal will more than likely end up being Stephanie McMahon. Rumor has it that Angle will return to the ring at SummerSlam, where he’ll wrestle Triple H, and that angle could very well start tonight.
Really hope it’s not Stephanie. I think that would just be a very cheap way to get a Kurt Angle vs. Triple H match to happen at Summerslam. Bring Dixie in, have Kurt and Dixie think they can be a two person “authority” figure, THEN have Triple H and Stephanie come back and say they are the real two person “authority” figure. If it’s Stephanie, you already pretty much know how the match is going to turn out at Summerslam. She screws over Kurt. With Dixie coming in, then that match is a toss up. Kurt probably still loses, but at least it won’t be quite as predictable.
lame idea
HA! SWERVE!!!