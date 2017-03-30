Dixie Carter Comments On Talent Making His Impact Wrestling Debut

– Former TNA President Dixie Carter posted the following on social media about Garza Jr. making his official Impact Wrestling debut tonight:

.@GarzaaJr, Your uncle, Hector Garza, was one of my favorites. I’m thrilled you are following in his footsteps at @ImpactWrestling. Good luck in your debut tonight.

Tu tío, Héctor Garza, fue uno de mis favoritos. Estoy encantado de que estás siguiendo en sus pasos en Impacto. ¡Buena suerte en tu debut esta noche!