Dixie Carter Teases RAW Appearance, Randy Orton In Thailand (Photo)

– A WWE fan recently tweeted former TNA President Dixie Carter about being near next week’s RAW in Nashville and she responded with the following:

– As noted, Randy Orton is in Thailand filming the “Changeland” movie with Breckin Meyer and Seth Green. Orton is not scheduled for any WWE events until the WWE Battleground go-home edition of SmackDown on July 18th, he posted the following update on Instagram:

a little workout and play time with my baby @kim.orton01 before I start filming @changelandmovie with @sethgreen in beautiful Thailand

#thailand @changelandmovie @sethgreen @breckinmeyer @kim.orton01

A post shared by Randy Orton (@randyorton) on

