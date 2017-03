– Brace yourself for The Ultimate Thrill Ride as the Superstars of Raw and SmackDown LIVE compete on The Grandest Stage Of Them All, WrestleMania!

Don’t miss John Cena, Roman Reigns, Goldberg, Triple H, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, Kevin Owens and all your favorite Superstars as they reach the pinnacle of sports-entertainment Sunday, April 2.

Check out the teaser elow: