Dutch Mantell and Hardy Exchange Words Over “Broken” Gimmick

By
Wilson
-
0

Head of creative for Impact Wrestling, Dutch Mantell responded to a fan on Twitter that said if Matt Hardy had the rights to the “Broken” gimmick that he would’ve took legal action by now.

Reby Hardy took offense to those comments:

“Someone please tell me if this is this MFer’s actual twitter. So I should let our attorneys know TNA is ready & eager to go to court NOW. And I assume YOU’LL be picking up court cost$ for TNA’s team ? As cute as it is to watch @DirtyDMantell play into the naivety of most fans, no; it is not smart – financially or otherwise to take……ANYTHING ‘straight to court’ without trying to reach resolution by other means first. @DirtyDMantell, maybe you should STFU before you……COMPLETELY ruin any chance of a deal being made by the lawyers your dumbass company pays VERY HANDSOMELY per hour for @DirtyDMantell ***OR*** We can “get in front of a judge” right tf now because fcking Dutch Mantel is legal counsel all of a sudden LMAO. ! @EdNordholm, might wanna check ya boy @DirtyDMantell out here making ur uphill battle even steeper 😆 I won’t even charge u for that advice.”

The two then exchanged words with one another:

