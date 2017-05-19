Dutch Mantell and Hardy Exchange Words Over “Broken” Gimmick

Head of creative for Impact Wrestling, Dutch Mantell responded to a fan on Twitter that said if Matt Hardy had the rights to the “Broken” gimmick that he would’ve took legal action by now.

Finally…somebody who GETS IT!! Yes if there was a case to be had, it would already be there. @EdNordholm @RealJeffJarrett https://t.co/5jlZe4onaC — Dr. Zeb Colter (@DirtyDMantell) May 19, 2017

Reby Hardy took offense to those comments:

“Someone please tell me if this is this MFer’s actual twitter. So I should let our attorneys know TNA is ready & eager to go to court NOW. And I assume YOU’LL be picking up court cost$ for TNA’s team ? As cute as it is to watch @DirtyDMantell play into the naivety of most fans, no; it is not smart – financially or otherwise to take……ANYTHING ‘straight to court’ without trying to reach resolution by other means first. @DirtyDMantell, maybe you should STFU before you……COMPLETELY ruin any chance of a deal being made by the lawyers your dumbass company pays VERY HANDSOMELY per hour for @DirtyDMantell ***OR*** We can “get in front of a judge” right tf now because fcking Dutch Mantel is legal counsel all of a sudden LMAO. ! @EdNordholm, might wanna check ya boy @DirtyDMantell out here making ur uphill battle even steeper 😆 I won’t even charge u for that advice.”

The two then exchanged words with one another:

Oh @RebyHardy. Be nice. Calm down. Think of your baby. Love you guys. ❤️❤️🦉🦉@WWE — Dr. Zeb Colter (@DirtyDMantell) May 19, 2017