Early Betting Odds For Brock Lesnar Vs. Jon Jones

Bovada has just released two different betting lines for the rumored Brock Lesnar vs. Jon Jones fight. The odds not only suggest that the fight will happen, but they also list Jones as the favorite for the rumored bout.

Will Jon Jones face Brock Lesnar in the UFC before July 15, 2018?

Yes -160 (5/8)

No +120 (6/5)

Jon Jones vs Brock Lesnar

Jon Jones -350 (2/7)

Brock Lesnar +265 (53/20)

When the idea of Lesnar vs. Jones was first brought up last week, people were saying that the fight will happen in December. However, as of right now, it looks like the fight won’t happen until next summer, at the earliest.