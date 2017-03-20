Early Betting Odds for WrestleMania 33 Matches

The European market has released odds for most of the matches for this

year’s Wrestlemania in Orlando. These lines can be used to determine

early projections for who will be victorious at the “Show of Shows”. A

quick and easy explanation if you are unaware of how to interpret

these lines is that a bet on the number to the right of the slash

would win the number on the left. If the number on the left is larger

than that of the right, this indicates the underdog and vice versa for

the favorite. For example Universal Champion Goldberg is an underdog

at 6/1 currently so a successful $1 would win $6. Brock Lesnar, who is

challenging Goldberg, is a favorite at 1/16 with a $16 bet winning

only $1. that’s how favored Brock is right now. This could change.

The current projected winners for Mania are the aforementioned Lesnar,

Randy Orton, Bayley, Kevin Owens, Gallows & Anderson, Roman Reigns,

John Cena & Nikki Bella, AJ Styles and Seth Rollins. The Cruiserweight

Championship have both Neville and Austin Aries is in a dead heat with

both at 6/5 and this will settle in one direction or the other soon

enough. The Andre the Giant Battle Royal have had lines available for

a while and Braun Strowman has been favored all along to win it. No

odds are available for The Smackdown Women’s Championship as of press

time.

Once again these are the European odds and American odds will be

available as we get closer to the event. For updates on when this

happens please subscribe for updates.

WWE Universal Championship

Goldberg (c) 6/1 vs Brock Lesnar 1/16

WWE Championship

Bray Wyatt (c) 9/4 vs Randy Orton 2/7

WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Bayley (c) 1/3 vs Sasha Banks 3/1 vs Chalotte 7/2

United States Championship

Chris Jericho (c) 15/8 vs Kevin Owens 4/11

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville (c) 5/6 vs Austin Aries 5/6

RAW Tag Team Championship

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c) 8/11 vs Enzo Amore & Big Cass 15/8 vs

Sheamus & Cesaro 2/1

Roman Reigns 8/13 vs The Undertaker 6/5

John Cena & Nikki Bella 1/2 vs Miz & Maryse 11/8

Shane McMahon 15/8 vs AJ Styles 4/11

Seth Rollins 1/3 vs Triple H 2/1

Andre the Giant Battle Royal

Braun Strowman 1/6

Big Show 7/1

Samoa Joe 7/1

Big Cass 8/1

Luke Harper 14/1

Sami Zayn 16/1

Finn Balor 18/1

Cesaro 20/1

Kurt Angle 20/1

Mark Henry 20/1

Rusev 20/1

Baron Corbin 22/1

Dolph Ziggler 22/1

Hideo Itami 22/1

Kane 22/1

Kofi Kingston 22/1

Seth Rollins 22/1

Shinsuke Nakamura 22/1

The Miz 22/1

AJ Styles 25/1

Apollo Crews 25/1

Austin Aries 25/1

Big E 25/1

Bobby Roode 25/1

Dean Ambrose 25/1

John Cena 25/1

Karl Anderson 25/1

Kevin Owens 25/1

Luke Gallows 25/1

Randy Orton 25/1

Shawn Michaels 25/1

Sheamus 25/1

Tye Dillenger 25/1

Chris Jericho 33/1

Hulk Hogan 33/1

Kalisto 33/1

Roman Reigns 33/1

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin 33/1

The Rock 33/1

Triple H 50/1

Heath Slater 50/1

Jack Swagger 50/1

Neville 50/1

Titus O’Neil 50/1

Tyler Breeze 50/1

Xavier Woods 50/1

Zack Ryder 50/1

Bo Dallas 66/1

Charlotte 66/1

Jey Uso 66/1

Jimmy Uso 66/1

Curtis Axel 80/1

Darren Young 80/1

Goldust 80/1

R-Truth 80/1

Batista 100/1

Brock Lesnar 100/1

The Undertaker 100/1

Conor McGregor 150/1

CM Punk 200/1

Ronda Rousey 250/1

Credit: betwrestling.com