Early Betting Odds For WWE Battleground: Who’s The Favorite?

– Thanks to our friends at Bet Wrestling, check out the early international betting odds for WWE Battleground on Sunday, July 23, 2017. These betting lines are more accurate when the “smart money” comes in, which happens much closer to the pay-per-view.

* Jinder Mahal opens as a 1/2 favorite to retain the WWE Championship over Randy Orton at 6/4 odds in a Punjabi Prison Match

* John Cena opens as a 1/4 favorite to beat Rusev at 5/2 odds in a Flag Match.

WWE Battleground, a SmackDown brand pay-per-view, will emanate from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.