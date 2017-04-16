Early Raw preview – what’s next for Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns?

The early Raw preview from WWE is claiming that Roman Reigns is recovering from “multiple injuries.” Of course, we all know that Reigns was at the live events this weekend. Reigns is scheduled to be at Raw this week and it’s looking likely that Reigns vs. Strowman will take place at Payback. If you want spoiler plans on what WWE has planned after Payback, click here.

Also, they are teasing another appearance by “The Drifter” Elias Samson.

We’ll find out what the future holds for Nia Jax. She took out Charlotte Flair last week and then laid out Sasha Banks. They are teasing that Jax might be in line for a title shot.

Also, they will further the Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins feud. That was a match that was supposed to take place at Fastlane back in March but Rollins’ knee injury delayed those plans. They will face off at the Payback pay-per-view.