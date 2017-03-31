Easy Money at WrestleMania

This WrestleMania is shaping up to be way better than last year’s, despite everyone’s opinions on who should be facing who. This is setting up to be a very enjoyable event, but it is also easily predictable. Unless the WWE changes things up last minute, it is pretty simple who wins these certain matchups.

Definite Locks:

Kevin Owens defeats Chris Jericho to become the new United States Champion

Jericho’s championship victory was only significant for two reasons; to get the championship off Roman Reigns and to set up the next champion. Chris Jericho was simply a placeholder in this title history. Kevin Owens, in fact, is the Prizefighter. Ever since arriving in WWE, he’s been after gold, whether that be down in NXT or on the main roster with the Intercontinental and Universal Championships. Owens winning this Sunday means he can add the United States Championship to his conquest list.

This will then allow Chris Jericho to slowly fade away from Monday Night Raw as Kevin Owens has a championship to make relevant during the summer.

AJ Styles defeats Shane McMahon

I’d be very, very shocked if they let Shane Brandon McMahon at 47 years old defeat AJ Styles, who owned his debut year in 2016. It was bad enough Styles lost to Chris Jericho in his WrestleMania debut, yet understandable because of the fiasco that was Fandango. However, if Shane McMahon beats AJ Styles, that should make every wrestling fan turn WrestleMania off. I could imagine Styles losing both WrestleMania events, but I can’t imagine his second being to his boss. That rarely, rarely happens. Styles is a lock here.

Afterwards, AJ Styles should get back immediately in the world title picture, no matter if Randy Orton or Bray Wyatt is champion. Then we’ll see Shane McMahon stand in a suit perhaps until WrestleMania 34. I can’t see Shane putting his body through anything else until then, and I’m even surprised he’s wrestling this go ’round.

Roman Reigns defeats The Undertaker

As previously referenced in my recent article, Embrace Roman Reigns, I mentioned The Undertaker losing his second WrestleMania match (something we never thought possible) against Roman Reigns this Sunday. It is a lock to have Reigns win the match. The Undertaker is getting up there in age and Roman Reigns is about to be the face of the company. I can’t picture Undertaker, at his age, going over against a physically prime superstar WWE is trying to get over.

This result would end The Undertaker’s career, more than likely, and push Roman Reigns to the ends of the earth. This would be the year of Roman Reigns and I could see him in the WWE Universal Championship title picture constantly after this match. Lesnar versus Reigns, potentially? The only two men to ever conquer The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

Brock Lesnar defeats Goldberg to become the new WWE Universal Champion

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest draws in sports entertainment today, simply because it’s a rarity for him to show up and wrestle. This match is two part-timers and in this one, it’s 100% certainty Lesnar wins. They have been building it up since Survivor Series, and since Royal Rumble, that Brock Lesnar can’t conquer Goldberg. WWE’s beast cannot beat WCW’s beast, and that has been the narrative. So how can one rebuild the reputation of their beast incarnate? Win at WrestleMania for the world championship. This establishes Lesnar’s credibility once again and makes everyone fear Lesnar.

This is, in all likelihood, Goldberg’s final match. Or one would hope this is his last encounter with Brock Lesnar, unless they have a rematch at SummerSlam. I’m expecting Goldberg to retire while Brock Lesnar holds the Universal Championship hostage until the Royal Rumble. It is more than likely that Lesnar will headline WrestleMania 34, his third straight WrestleMania, in the world title picture.

Heavy Favorites:

Naomi wins the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Naomi was announced for the 6-Pack Challenge at WrestleMania for the title, returning from injury that forced her to vacate the championship not long ago. This is the perfect time to have a heartwarming moment and have her win the title in her hometown of Orlando. The only person I could see walking out of WrestleMania champion other than Naomi, is Becky Lynch. Lynch strikes me as someone who could realistically win the championship and have her WrestleMania moment.

Seth Rollins defeats Triple H

Now, this would be a lock for me, simply because it does no good for Seth Rollins to lose at WrestleMania to the boss, as this nearly never happens. The only reservation I have is Seth’s knee injury and if they use Samoa Joe to help Triple H go over, setting up the stable between Triple H, Samoa Joe, and Kevin Owens that people are wanting. This would give Triple H power and would be a huge shock to everyone expecting Seth to win. Rollins should, but there’s a little loophole they are leaving open.

Bray Wyatt defeats Randy Orton and retains the WWE Championship

It’s the simple thing to do. Bray Wyatt is the younger star and needs WrestleMania more than Randy Orton does. Wyatt just gained the championship and some feel it would be foolish to have him drop the title this soon. I’m there with you all, and feel Wyatt should win. However, Randy Orton has never walked away from WrestleMania as world champion, and that is the one blemish on his record. I could see Randy Orton overcoming his master and winning his 13th world title. Luke Harper might impact this match, for one side or the other.

My Gut Feeling:

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Braun Strowman is the guy. Big Show won it last year, and so he’ll lose this one. Maybe Sami Zayn wins it? Maybe a callup from NXT or a returning superstar wins it (not Finn Balor). The only reason this isn’t a lock is because I have no clue who will fill out the match, or else Strowman would be the heavy favorite.

Cruiserweight Championship Match: Neville should retain against Austin Aries. This will be an awesome match, and that is why they booked this. Neville needs a lengthy reign through the summer as champion and his reign continues.

Raw Tag Team Championships Triple Threat Ladder Match: Gallows and Anderson lose their titles, not to Cesaro and Sheamus, but to Enzo Amore and Big Cass. I’m pretty sure Cesaro and Sheamus don’t win, but I could see the champions retain. However, Enzo and Cass haven’t held the championships and it is long overdue in many eyes. WrestleMania is the night to give them this moment.

Intercontinental Championship Match: Dean Ambrose retains against Baron Corbin. It’s hard to picture Ambrose going 0-3 in singles action at WrestleMania since The Shield split. This is Corbin’s first time, so typically means a loss in most cases. I’m not so sure this rivalry ends after WrestleMania though.

Mixed Tag Team Match: Cena and Bella put The Miz and Maryse in their place. I could completely see The Miz and Maryse winning, pushing a Cena-Miz rivalry even further which would be awesome. However, it seems as if John Cena and Nikki Bella should have that moment in the ring. This is a tossup, really, and it might depend on how long Cena stays before taking more time off.

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Comes down to Bayley and Charlotte with the Queen beginning her fifth reign. This is the hardest to select, because I think aside from Nia Jax, three could win it. This might be the time Sasha Banks turns heel, whether she wins or loses. I see how Bayley could keep her championship, but I think Charlotte’s Pay-Per-View history in title matches show she’ll retain. Starting 2-0 at WrestleMania is not a bad start! This, however, is one of the more unpredictable matches on the card.

So these are the matches. Let me know what you see happening this Sunday at WWE’s biggest event of the year. Watch out for those locks!