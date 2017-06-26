EC3 On Impact Tapings In India, Being Paid To Be An A–hole, More

– Impact Wrestling star Ethan Carter III recently spoke with The Sporting News to help promote this weekend’s Slammiversary XV pay-per-view, check out the highlights below:

On working recent Impact Wrestling tapings in India:

“It was nice to be in front of an audience that was not completely accustomed to us and it was rewarding to give effort to people who appreciated it. It very much reminded me that deep down inside, between all my despair, anger, and hatred, that I really love what I do. Being in front of a crowd that had certain reactions in places you wanted them reminded me of what I’m doing and why I do it. We’re appreciated in Orlando but it was fresh to them and they weren’t numb to us.”

On Impact controlling his outside promotion:

“Yeah, I’m like a caged animal sometimes. Let me yearn to breathe free. At the end of the day, the job I have is the job I love. I get paid to be an a–hole to people and beat people up and that’s pretty sweet. I’d like to do it more.”

On being a babyface and a heel:

“As a protagonist, I’ve fallen into a hole of what do people want as opposed to what do I want. In this mold, in this push forward, I can be more of what I want to be and try things different without the fear of fan reprisal. If they do not like it, I’m still doing my job. And my job is to make them not like it. Some do. Some like me as an a–hole. I tweeted this one time to people who said they like me better as a heel: eat s—. So I will say that to the fans now, if you liked me better as a heel: eat s—. Therefore, you either really like that statement or they really hate it and I can’t change your mind which is cool. If they want to boo me, great. Awesome. You want to cheer me? I don’t want you to cheer me but you can if you want.”