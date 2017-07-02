EC3 Talks About His NXT Run, Learning From Dusty Rhodes & More

Impact Wrestling star Ethan Carter III (EC3) was a guest on Sean Waltman’s X-Pac 12360 podcast, where he promoted tonight’s Slammiversary XV pay-per-view in Orlando, Florida. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On leaving WWE, if he would ever return and learning from late WWE Hall Of Famer Dusty Rhodes: “It’s definitely a thought I have now that I’ve accomplished a lot and kind of made a name for myself elsewhere and to be blunt and frankly honest I have a lot left to accomplish,” Carter said when asked whether or not he would return to WWE. “I believe I have a lot to prove there [WWE], that I never had the chance to do or didn’t deserve at the time. But you know I’ve learned a lot about myself and know myself now that it’s definitely on my mind but it’s not something I can focus on, my commitments are with Impact.”

On his WWE and NXT stint as “Derrick Bateman,” and subsequent transition into Impact Wrestling: “I got hurt on the road, I believe it was a Saturday Night Main Event match with Cesaro and I kinda got hurt. I had surgery and rehab so I went back to developmental to at least work on my skills or do whatever to get back on the radar. Instead, I got fired, but it’s okay, it’s a lesson to learn and it inspired me to work ever harder.”

On learning from “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes: “What are the important things you learned from Dusty? Just communication, telling a story the ability to base a promo. The hook in the beginning and the conclusion being the most important part and the peaks and valleys you take them on the way, when you’re trying to tell that story.”

Check out the complete episode of X-Pac’s 12360 Podcast above or at YouTube.com.