ECW – “Extreme Championship Wrestling” or “Extremely Crappy Wrestling”?

Tough call. On one hand, ECW had the most passionate, loyal and kayfabe-enforcing fans on the planet. They were so dedicated to the product, they were able to take a minor bingo-hall promotion into the big leagues.

That said, is making someone bleed profusely actually considered wrestling? Are tables, ladders, chairs and any other assorted weaponry or any Dollar Tree kitchenware you can think of truly wrestling?

In one respect it’s great; huge draws, packed stadiums, satisfied bloodthirsty fans getting their stress relief. On another hand, seeing one man hit another with a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire is so over-the-top and talentless, credibility goes right out the window and a “contest” becomes nothing more than a bloodbath.

The other question to consider is: where do you go from here? Fans always want more. More blood, more gore, more violence. Given that guys are already stapling themselves in the head for a pop, is the next phase fighting on a scaffold over rapid pitbulls with acid being poured over them the next logical step? That’s just crazy.

Some may say, “Well, Abdullah the Butcher created bloodshed back in the “wrestling” days.” Sure, but was Abby a wrestler? Really? Watch an Abby match and then watch a Kurt Angle match and I am sure you will note a difference.

Others will say, “You want real wrestling? Go watch the Olympics.” I get that.. but that’s not the same thing either.

I want characters.. but not stupid characters like Duke “The Dumpster” Droese. I want storylines.. but not crazy ones like Mae Young giving birth to a hand. I want storylines that are intriguing and I want to see some element of fighting.. not maiming.. fighting, even if it is “embellished”.

Blood, guts, tables, ladders and chairs, while admittedly fun to an extent, is not what the sport is founded upon. Opening the doors to bloodshed just encourages every jabroni willing to set themselves on fire a chance to call themselves a “professional wrestler”.

I love Mick Foley as much as the next guy does, but I have to admit that Ric Flair had a point when he referred to Cactus Jack as being a “glorified stuntman”. That’s really what he was. He had charisma and a willingness to do all the stuff no one else wanted to do..but any scientific wrestling holds? Slim to none. Any amateur background? No. Any good physique? Please.

I think that to be a successful professional wrestler you need to have three elements: charisma (which includes mic ability), the look, and.. surprise, surprise, some wrestling talent. Extreme wrestling in its purest form removes that last bit from the equation.

I was listening to a shoot interview recently with Jim Cornette. Corny is adamantly against ECW and put it in a very thought-provoking perspective. He essentially said that back in the 80’s, wrestlers got hurt less but made people believe more. Now with the internet, dissolution of kayfabe and birth of ECW, wrestlers get hurt more and people believe less.

Amen, Corny, amen.