Edge Comments On Possibility Of Last Match

– WWE Hall Of Famer Edge recently joined E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness, check out the highlight below:

On being “medically disqualified” by WWE from wrestling again:

“I just want to make this as clear as possible. I appreciate that people always ask me, ‘oh, so you’re going to come back for one more match, right?’ It’s a huge complement that you want me to come back for one more match; however, it can never, ever happen. The WWE has medically disqualified me from ever wrestling again, so for those listening, that’s the way it is, but I appreciate you wanting more.”