El Patron No Longer President of Combate Americas

– GFW Unified Champion Alberto El Patron is stepping down as President of Combate Americas. According to Fight Network, currently suspended GFW Unified Champion Alberto El Patron is stepping down as President of Combate Americas.

CEO Campbell McLaren recently commented on the following situation

“He’s probably stepping back his official roles from Combate and he’s going to focus on more on wrestling for the next year or two. It’s a very challenging enterprise and I think it’s very, very hard on the body and difficult to do. Very physical, very athletic, so I he’s kind of asked me if he can step away and with Saraya, focus on wrestling.”