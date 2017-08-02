El Patron And Paige To ‘Set The Record Straight’ Tomorrow

– Busted Open Radio has announced that Alberto El Patron and his fianceé and WWE Star Paige will appear on tomorrow’s show.

The tweet notes that the couple will ‘set the record straight’ concerning recent allegations against them, including charges for a domestic abuse incident at the Orlando International Airport.

It’s currently believed that Alberto has been cleared from the investigation. Paige is still reportedly waiting to see if she will be charged by the Florida State Attorney’s office.