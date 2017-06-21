El Patron On TNA Reaching Out To Latino Fans, Who Impresses Him, More

– Former WWE Superstar Alberto El Patron recently spoke with The Rodolfo Show for an interview, check out the highlights below:

On Impact Wrestling creating a successful alternative product:

“We have a problem in wrestling. There’s one company and everyone wants to do what that company does. They don’t think outside the box… Impact Wrestling with the new owners, new talent, they are trying to do something different. They want to reach out to the Latino fans.”

On who impresses him in the business today:

“He is a great guy (Penta el Zero M – aka Pentagon Jr.) and competitor. Amazing wrestling. He is one of the kids I like in this moment. I don’t pay complements to anybody but there is a lot of wrestlers or fighters with a lot of talent but they don’t have the brains to take themselves to the next level. This kid is respectful. He is someone that loves the business and respects those guys that came before him. I really meant it that night.”